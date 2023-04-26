PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland City Council unanimously approved body-worn cameras for Portland police on Wednesday after years of delays.

In situations where there’s an officer involved in a deadly shooting or an in-custody death, officers must first provide a recorded statement before they can review the video. Their statement must include details such as what they saw and what they did – from de-escalation to use of force.

When they are interviewed by Internal Affairs, after an initial statement, there can be a break where the investigator and the involved officer view the video in separate rooms, then continue with the interview.

The first two divisions that will get training and cameras are 100 Central Precinct, with more than 100 officers, and the Focused Intervention Team, which are officers working to stop gun violence.

Police tell KOIN 6 News they expect all officers will likely have body cameras by the end of 2023 if the city and the police union decide the two-month pilot project went well.