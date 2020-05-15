Bomb squad called to North Portland bus shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police called in explosives experts and closed part of a North Portland neighborhood Friday afternoon due to a suspicious item at a bus shelter.
Officers received reports about the item in a bus shelter near North Trenton Street and North Alaska Street at about 12:30 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau said.
The PPB’s Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to help. The item was safely recovered by 2:30 p.m., police said.
North Alaska Street was closed between North Chautauqua Place and North Woolsey Avenue but has since reopened.
No other details have been released. An investigation is ongoing.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.