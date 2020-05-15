Bomb squad called to North Portland bus shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police called in explosives experts and closed part of a North Portland neighborhood Friday afternoon due to a suspicious item at a bus shelter. 

Officers received reports about the item in a bus shelter near North Trenton Street and North Alaska Street at about 12:30 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau said. 

The PPB’s Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to help. The item was safely recovered by 2:30 p.m., police said.

North Alaska Street was closed between North Chautauqua Place and North Woolsey Avenue but has since reopened. 

No other details have been released. An investigation is ongoing.

