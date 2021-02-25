Bookworms, rejoice! Powell’s expanding Burnside browsing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s beloved Powell’s City of Books is expanding its browsing at the Burnside location.

Starting Friday, the City of Books will reopen the Purple and Red Rooms on the second level to customers, reopening the door to all things history, health, politics, religion, psychology and more. However, the Pearl room on the third level remains closed, as do the bathrooms located in the Purple room.

Powell’s flagship store has had the first level open for several months. It first reopened a few rooms on a limited basis back in August 2020, after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the company is excited to welcome back even more customers.

“Since the holidays, we have continued our focus on expanding store operations,” Founder and CEO Emily Powell said. “And so, it is with great excitement that we’re taking this next step towards fully reopening our flagship store location. We can’t wait to see customers wandering the aisles once again in our Purple and Red Rooms.”

The store will continue to follow all local and federal COVID-19 safety guidelines regarding in-person retail shopping. Free in-store pickup will continue to be available at all Powell’s locations, as well.