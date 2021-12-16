‘Brazen’ would-be kidnapper may have been in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the investigation into an attempted kidnapping in the Pearl District continues, a mother in Southeast Portland told KOIN 6 News she had a similar experience with a suspect fitting the description on Wednesday evening.

The mother, who asked to not be identified, said she had just seen the surveillance footage of the Pearl District incident when she was walking home with her 9-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son around 5:30 p.m.

She heard her daughter yell and turned to see a Hispanic man, about 5-feet-2, in his late 20s or early 30s, hovering right behind her son. That’s when she said she started yelling and scared off the man.

“My son said he could feel him grab his left arm, and could feel the breath of the guy on his neck,” the mother said. “The thought that if I said go ahead and run up ahead of me, he could have grabbed him or both of them so quickly and been gone. So, luckily, I was right there. I just can’t believe this guy is so brazen to do this with parents. I would tell parents right now, make sure if you have young children, have them walk right in front of you.”



A man (circled) tried to abduct a 6-year-old boy as he walked down in the Pearl District with his father, December 14, 2021 (Screen grab from video released by PPB)

Portland police officials told KOIN 6 News they are investigating any possible connection between the incidents in Southeast Portland and in the Pearl District, including a man stalking a mom with a baby in that same time frame.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police. The investigation is urgent, active and ongoig, officials said.

The mother in Southeast Portland said her son is traumatized by the incident.

“I don’t want to see any parents go through this, so keep your children safe and close to you. It’s terrifying to think in a moment’s time, they could be gone,” she said.