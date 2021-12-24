Bread rolls and supplies: Shoppers prep for Christmas, snow

Alan Minor drove to Fred Meyer in SE Portland to get some last minute items before Christmas and a snow storm, December 24, 2021 (KOIN)

Last minute shoppers plan for the holiday, keep an eye on the weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With both Christmas and a winter storm arriving Saturday, plenty of people were out at the stores to pick up last minute items for both events.

The Bennett family — dad Mark, mom Kelsey and kids Emilie, Charlotte, Claire and Miles — drove to the Fred Meyer on SE Hawthorne with their van decked out in lights.

“We just wanted to do something festive for the kids,” Mark said. But there was another reason they were there.

“Bread rolls. Apparently if you don’t put them in the freezer, they blow up in the fridge. There was a plan. We failed,” he said, chuckling.

“We needed rolls for Christmas rolls in the morning. So, we’re all set now,” Kelsey said, “but then of course we had to get the sprinkles and the extras.”

Other shoppers also picked up their own last minute items.

Jay, who didn’t provide his last name, was there for “yogurt and 2 packages of vegetables, fresh vegetables.”

Alan Minor said he was waiting for prescriptions. “So they finally came in and there were 2-3 items I though I better pick up before the snow starts.”

He wore his Santa hat just for the occasion, and it wasn’t as crazy at the store as he expected.

“This keeps me warm and happy during the season. It brings some cheer to other people, too,” he told KOIN 6 News. The store “was a madhouse yesterday. It’s more OK today.”

Kelsey Bennett agreed.

“I think everyone is just trying to get in and out as fast as possible,” she said.

Mark said the possibility of a white Christmas was also top of mind.

“We cleaned out the garage to pull in the vehicles, We’ve got some salt to put down on the sidewalks and the driveway and then we mulched today just to cover up the beds,” he said.

Meanwhile, the kids just want the snow to fall.

“At church they said it was actually going to snow, so then I was really, really excited,” Emilie said.

Charlotte said if the snow fell she was going to “make a snowman.” Claire plans to “sled and make snowballs.” Miles had a different idea.

“Have a snowball fight,” the boy said.