Brentwood-Darlington neighbors won’t tolerate racist vandalism

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Robert Signer came home from work, he was shocked to see a racist message spray-painted on his fence adjacent to his “BLACK LIVES MATTER” sign in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood in Portland.

In black letters the message read: “BUT WHITE LIVES MATTER MORE.”

“My first thought is that is terrible, it’s a terrible thing for people to say…” Signer said.

“Its not welcome on our street, it’s not welcome in this neighborhood, it’s not welcome in this community,” said neighbor Tanaz Polson.

Signer removed the graffiti immediately, sanding the message away.

Singer removed the graffiti immediately, sanding the message away. (Courtesy/Tanaz Polson)

“No one should feel unsafe in their neighborhood,” he said.

Singer’s neighbor, Tanaz Polson was disgusted by the message as well.

“The level of disgust I feel that people can so freely and outwardly post their hate on a street with lots of families, lots of people of color, and it’s not welcome here,” she said.

Signer said he has received a lot of support from neighbors, adding that they talked to him within minutes of finding out about it to make sure he was OK.

Neighbors said they denounce hatred, and instead want to spread words of love.

“Live your life with love, peace and prosperity,” Singer said.

Singer said he won’t be intimidated by the graffiti, and that he wants to get an even bigger BLM sign.

