2-alarm McGuire Island brush fire knocked down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-alarm brush fire on McGuire Island across from the Chinook Landing Marine Park was knocked down by crews from Portland and Gresham more than 2 hours after it erupted.

The call came in at 7:14 p.m. and quickly spread. Firefighters rushed to the uninhabited island to keep it from spreading.

A 2-alarm fire on McGuire Island brought crews from Portland and Gresham to the scene, July 10, 2021 (KOIN)

PFR spokesperson Rob Garrison said crews had a line around the 10-acre fire. He said the fire is “knocked down but not completely out” and they will call the state to bring in hand crews on Sunday to help put out any hot spots and mop up.

Even though the island is not inhabited, Garrison said they can’t just let it burn because they don’t know who may be camping on the island.

McGuire Island is one of 3 islands in the Columbia River north of Portland and is accessible only by boat. The other two are Lemon Island and Government Island, which is the largest and most developed.