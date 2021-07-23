Buck Naked Full Moon Ride to streak through Portland

Annual World Naked Bike Ride canceled but Pedalpalooza rides are happening every full moon this summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cyclists will pedal their way through the streets of Portland on Friday night beneath the Buck Moon — buck naked.

The Buck Naked Full Moon Ride — part of Pedalpalooza — will start at Colonel Summers Park in Southeast Portland. The ride begins at 8:30 p.m. but cyclists are encouraged to show up (with their “rosy cheeks”) an hour early to hang out and participate in body painting.

The annual World Naked Bike Ride in Portland was canceled this year due to the pandemic. Organizers encourage local cyclists to “protest on the full moons this summer” instead.

Both the World Naked Bike Ride and the Pedalpalooza full moon rides are public demonstrations to support body positivity and non-sexualized nudity while also denouncing society’s dependence upon fossil fuels for transportation.

Cyclists are asked to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status. The ride is free to join and will conclude with a dance party.