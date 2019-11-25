Bullet flies through SE Portland apartment

No one was hurt from the shot fired

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in a Southeast Portland apartment sent a bullet flying into a neighboring home Sunday night, said Portland Police.

East Precinct officers responded to a report of gunfire just before 7 p.m. after a bullet hit an apartment in the Wetherburne Square Apartment complex on Southeast Division Street. After surrounding the area, police learned that the shot fired came from an adjacent apartment.

Randy Aragon (Portland Police Bureau)

While the suspect initially ran away, police said he later returned to the apartment and told police he was the one who fired the gun. Officers arrested the man, identified as 32-year-old Randy Aragon, and seized the gun.

Aragon was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center where he now faces charges of reckless endangerment as well as the unlawful discharge of a firearm.

No one was hurt in the shooting, said police.

