Burn ban issued in Multnomah County ahead of weekend scorcher

The burn ban will last until further notice

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ahead of scorching weekend temperatures, the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board Chief Scott Lewis has issued an outdoor burn ban.

Along with the high temperatures in the forecast, there has also been limited rainfall and ongoing dry conditions throughout the year. While outdoor barbecuing is still permitted, recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris and agricultural burning are not. Any permits already issued for open burning are rescinded until further notice as well.

Due to forecasted high temperatures, limited rainfall, and on-going dry conditions, a burn ban is in effect in Multnomah County starting July 24, 2020. Watch this video to find out more about the burn ban: https://t.co/z5RPIDDYy0 pic.twitter.com/XtT7UL4Xdy — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) July 24, 2020

If you do choose to barbecue, be extra cautious. Officials say to dispose of charcoal properly and remember to maintain at least 10 feet between outdoor cooking and anything else combustible.

The burn ban is in effect starting July 24 and will last until further notice.