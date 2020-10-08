Outdoor burn ban lifted for Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The burn ban issued for Multnomah County was lifted overnight, officials say.

Fire Defense Board Chief Scott Lewis lifted the outdoor burn ban because of cooler overnight temperatures, an increase in nighttime moisture and rainfall in the forecast. All recreational campfires and fire pits are allowed once again, but yard debris and open burning is not.

Portland Fire and Rescue offered the following safety guidelines for any recreational burning: