Outdoor burn ban lifted for Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The burn ban issued for Multnomah County was lifted overnight, officials say.
Fire Defense Board Chief Scott Lewis lifted the outdoor burn ban because of cooler overnight temperatures, an increase in nighttime moisture and rainfall in the forecast. All recreational campfires and fire pits are allowed once again, but yard debris and open burning is not.
Portland Fire and Rescue offered the following safety guidelines for any recreational burning:
- A recreational fire located in a pit shall be no closer than 25 feet from a structure. Fires contained in fireplace-type receptacles or chimeneas shall be no closer than 15 feet from a structure or the distance listed in the manufacturer’s instruction, whichever is less. When required by the fire marshal, outdoor burning device stacks shall be equipped with a spark-arresting, 12-gauge wire mesh screen with openings of not less than 3/8” nor more than 1/2”.
- A responsible person shall be in attendance at all times and have approved fire-extinguishing equipment close at hand.
- No garbage or similar material is to be burned in these fires.
- Observe common safety practices while enjoying the recreational fire, e.g. cease burning if the wind picks up to 15 mph or higher, be careful with the consumption of alcohol by any persons around the fire, watch small children in the vicinity, etc.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.