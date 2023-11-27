Portlanders can expect a first look at the Burnside Bridge design in the summer of 2024.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A project to make the Burnside Bridge quakeproof is one step closer to reality.

Multnomah County said they selected contracting company Burnside Bridge Partners — a joint venture between Stacy Whitbeck Trailer Brothers, and American Bridge — to take on the project.

According to the county, demolition and construction of the bridge is expected to start in 2027.

Project managers tell KOIN 6 News it’s important to get a quake-resistant bridge in place to provide an emergency route between the two sections of the city.

“This bridge will be designed to be fully operational immediately after a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake, so that’s really the significant complexity that this bridge design is going to involve. That will be exceeding even today’s standards for seismic design,” said Emily Miletich, a construction phase project manager for Multnomah County.

She added, “the vast majority of bridges that span the Willamette River within the Portland metro area were not designed with those same seismic standards. So, we would expect that many of them would fully collapse or would take significant investment to get them to a place where they would be safe for the public to use after an earthquake.”

The county says it will work with the contractor to determine any related construction work on adjacent streets in advance of the bridge demolition.

“We expect with full construction funding we will start demo and construction of the new bridge in 2027, but that doesn’t preclude construction activities happening as early as 2025,” Miletich said. “That will be dependent on the input we get from the construction contractor.”

Multnomah County explains the project will take about five years because crews will be working within limited time spans in the Willamette River, noting the bridge design itself is complex.

“Because of the Endangered Species Act and having to do work only within the summer months, it’s really just a three-month period that you have to do work in the water that could disturb the cycle of the salmon,” Miletich said. “We’re kind of building three bridges in a lot of ways. We have the Girder style bridge that’s on the west side, we have the bridge that crosses the river on the main spans — and that’s that bascule style moveable bridge — and then we’ll have a really significantly long structure on the east approach that will either be a tide arch structure, or a cable-stayed structure, and that’s the piece we’re still deciding on.”

Megan Neill, a Multnomah County design phase project manager, says there will be an adjustment period while Portlanders navigate detours early on.

She added, “This bridge will be designed to be flexible to withstand the movement of an earthquake, so particularly the ones that span the Willamette River are very stiff bridges and they are bridges that don’t have a lot of structural reinforcements. We actually found with the Sellwood Bridge, when we took down those old foundations, there was no steel at all. It was really common to build on wood pile, and not have steel and things like that, so this bridge will both be strong and it will be flexible at the same time.”

“The beauty of this project is we’re not doing a lot of traffic control changes. We’re going to set it and forget it. For the people who will go through transition, they’ll stay with the new routine for five years and then adjust to having the bridge back open,” Neill said.

The county also hired an architect to improve the look of the complicated bridge design and formed a community design advisory group with about 21 members to make recommendations on how the bridge should look and feel.