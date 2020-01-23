Calendar featuring Portland homeless found in fire station

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A calendar featuring images from homeless camps was found inside a Portland fire station, prompting an investigation.

Portland Fire & Rescue couldn’t say on Wednesday which station the calendar was found at due to the active nature of the investigation. It’s also unclear who made the calendar.

Fire Chief Sara Boone condemned the calendar in a letter sent to fire employees earlier in the week.

“Recently, I learned of an incident that has the potential to undermine the public’s trust by dehumanizing people who live in poverty and are, at times, the most vulnerable of those we serve,” she wrote. “To be clear, it is the expectation of this administration that all employees who work at Portland Fire & Rescue will conduct themselves in a manner that does not undermine the efficiency of our operations, the good of the order and the integrity of our service to the public.”

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty — who oversees Portland Fire & Rescue — also sent an internal letter to fire employees rebuking the behavior, saying the calendar disparages the homeless community in East Portland.

The letter read, in part:

“Personally, as an East Portland resident, it breaks my heart to see my own neighborhood shown in this manner by the very people we depend on to save us when something wrong happens.”

The president of the Portland Fire Fighters Association Alan Ferschweiler told KOIN 6 News the calendar was insensitive but the situation was blown out of proportion and should have been handled internally.

A statement shared with KOIN 6 News by the Portland Fire Fighters Association reads: