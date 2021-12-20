Campaign to make Albina Arts Center ‘a vital force’ launched

Multnomah County

Organizers want space to be used for resources for Black Portlanders

by: Tim Steele

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A campaign to reclaim the Albina Arts Center as a resource for the Black community was launched Monday by Don’t Shoot Portland.

The group and other members of the community held a press conference to announce their plans.

“The Albina Arts Center became a vital force in the community and I think of it as the heart of a body. Without an arts center, without a place to meet up, exchange ideas, to practice, initiate new programs and so forth, we’re really a community that really doesn’t have a voice and doesn’t have a pulse,” said artist Isaka Shamsud-Din.

Don’t Shoot Portland is demanding the space be used for Black Portlanders to receive services, build community and engage and learn from social organizing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories