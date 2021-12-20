Campaign to make Albina Arts Center ‘a vital force’ launched

Organizers want space to be used for resources for Black Portlanders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A campaign to reclaim the Albina Arts Center as a resource for the Black community was launched Monday by Don’t Shoot Portland.

The group and other members of the community held a press conference to announce their plans.

“The Albina Arts Center became a vital force in the community and I think of it as the heart of a body. Without an arts center, without a place to meet up, exchange ideas, to practice, initiate new programs and so forth, we’re really a community that really doesn’t have a voice and doesn’t have a pulse,” said artist Isaka Shamsud-Din.

Don’t Shoot Portland is demanding the space be used for Black Portlanders to receive services, build community and engage and learn from social organizing.