Can you help identify this woman found in Lents?

She was found May 3 in a green space near SE Foster Road and I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office is looking for someone to help identify a woman who died May 3 in the Lents neighborhood.

The white woman was between 40-60, about 5-feet-2 and 92 pounds, with short hair that was straight and graying black, officials said. She was found in the green space near SE Foster Road and I-205. She had on a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities said she had no scars or tattoos but was missing an upper front left tooth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Multnomah County Medical Examiner at 503.988.0055. The case number is MU-210503-577.

This unidentified woman was found May 3, 2021 in the Lents neighborhood (Released May 14, 2021, Multnomah County Medical Examiner)

