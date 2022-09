A car went through the front of Wu’s Garden in Troutdale (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car went through the front of a Troutdale restaurant Wednesday.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Wu’s Garden near Wood Village after reports that a car had gone through the front of the building.

According to Gresham Fire, one person got minor cuts but there were no serious injuries.

Fire and police officials said that the incident was an accident.