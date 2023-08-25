Police say driver Alonso Ceja-Uribe and the victims all knew each other

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car in a Gresham parking lot overnight, according to police.

Officials say Alonso Ceja-Uribe, 21, was revving in circles in a lot near Southeast Stark and 175th Avenue when he hit the victims, whom police say knew each other. The car also struck two parked vehicles, police said.

Ceja-Uribe was arrested on charges of reckless driving and vehicular assault.

Police did not release the names of those injured, and the severity of their injuries remains unclear.