PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several cars and homes were rattled by gunfire Friday night in Fairview, and authorities arrested who they believe to be one of multiple suspected shooters.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Jesus Rafael Guerrero tried to flee when deputies responded around 9:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the corner of NE 205th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.

Deputies recovered “numerous” shell casings and found several cars and occupied homes that were hit by the bullets. MCSO said no one was injured.

Guerrero was arrested on multiple charges related to the shooting, however, MCSO said multiple shooters are believed to have been involved.