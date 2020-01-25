Cars in NE Portland struck by stray bullets

A woman grazed by one of the bullets was not injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating an early-morning gunfire incident that took place in Portland’s Sumner neighborhood on Saturday.

Gunshots were reported in the area of NE Killingsworth and NE Columbia Parkway just before 3 am. Two cars pulled up alongside one another at a stoplight going westbound on NE Killingsworth. Occupants from both cars then began firing off gunshots at each other, according to police. Two different cars nearby were struck by the bullets coming from the shootout.

One of the stray bullets grazed a woman in one of the unrelated cars but was not injured.

Police temporarily closed NE Columbia Parkway between NE Killingworth Street and NE 92nd Ave. Additionally, NE Killingsworth Street is closed between I-205 and NE Columbia St.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.