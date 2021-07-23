Cart Blocks on Burnside ‘going to carry downtown’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a matter of weeks, an area along Burnside has been transformed into the Cart Blocks.

The food carts now dotting the area are the ones that used to be on Alder, before the Ritz Carlton hotel was built on the spot they occupied.

‘Katy Connors, a Cart Blocks board member, said this has been a community collaborative effort — from the City of Portland, PBOT, the Business Alliance — making sure the cart owners have what they need to open and operate after the past 2 years.

“This is going to carry downtown, it’s going to increase the walkability of downtown, it’s going to help engage tourists, its going to engage the different office workers to come back because they know they have a place to eat lunch and dinner,” Connors said.

She added Portland is famous for its food carts and she thinks the use of public land is a great way to sustain the popular carts instead of renting private land.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.