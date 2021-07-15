Caught on camera: Couple confronts homeless man in SE Portland

Police say they can't investigate without a victim willing to press harassment charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A confrontation between a homeless man and two people in a vehicle in Portland’s Woodstock neighborhood was caught on camera.

A neighbor recorded the incident as it unfolded Wednesday afternoon in a driveway that connects several businesses including a liquor store. The witness said a driver and passenger in a car were trying to exit but a man with a bike and trailer full of his belongings, along with several bags on the ground, was blocking their way.

The video shows the couple get out of their vehicle, yell at the man, throw some of his belongings out of the way and try to move his bike. The man with the bike can be heard saying he didn’t want a fight, but he stood his ground.

The couple, who could have backed up and used a different exit, were eventually able to drive past and leave.

Officers were contacted about the incident but said they can’t launch an investigation without a victim who is willing to press harassment charges.

Some people who work at nearby businesses told KOIN 6 they had asked the man to move earlier on Wednesday but he refused so they let him be. The man had left the area by Thursday.