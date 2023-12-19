PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The cause of the Nov. 15 crash between a MAX train and Portland Streetcar remains under investigation more than a month after the rail cars collided near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Holladay Street in Northeast Portland.

TriMet spokesperson Tyler Graf told KOIN 6 News that officials aren’t expected to determine a cause until mid-January at the earliest.

“As of right now, the investigation is ongoing,” Graf said.

A MAX train and a Portland Streetcar collided in NE Portland on Nov. 15, 2023. (PF&R)

Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries suffered during the crash, including a Portland Streetcar driver who was briefly pinned in the driver’s compartment. The involved MAX and Portland Streetcar drivers were both placed on leave during the investigation.