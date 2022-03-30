PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A plan to transition a severe weather shelter opened in December into a permanent homeless shelter has met resistance from a group of commercial building owners in Portland’s Central Eastside.

The property owners have filed a complaint in court against Multnomah County and the Joint Office of Homeless Services after they say the county ignored years of land zoning, planning and local business input in its decision to make the shelter permanent.

The shelter, located at 120 Southeast Market Street, was opened in December amid bitter cold as a temporary warming center and is now set to open as a large, permanent homeless shelter on Friday.

The Central Eastside Industrial Council and a group of building owners in the area called on the city and county to rethink the opening, claiming officials pushed forward with plans to make the location permanent without bringing nearby businesses in on the conversation.

Last Friday, attorneys for Killian Pacific, a company that owns several office buildings in the district, sent a letter to the county, city of Portland and JOHS requesting all work on the shelter be stopped.

In a press release sent out Tuesday night, Adam Tyler, president of Killian Pacific, called the shelter plans “shortsighted.”

“The County’s decision to locate a long-term shelter with windowless warehouse living spaces in an area designated as an industrial use sanctuary is shortsighted, ignores zoning laws and due process, and puts our city’s most vulnerable people in a dangerous living situation,” Tyler said. “It also sets a bad precedent when our elected leaders make decisions without due process that ignore the very laws they’ve put in place.”

Tyler said his company supports founding a shelter in the Central Eastside but alleges the city and county have ignored laws in planning the transition on SE Market Street.

Among other complaints listed in the release, CEIC members said the shelter’s industrial location inside a windowless warehouse “creates huge safety concerns.”

Officials with JOHS told KOIN 6 News the intergovernmental agency cannot comment on pending litigation.

The resistance to the shelter plans comes amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Portland as the city struggles to find solutions for homeless people.

On Feb. 4, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced a ban on homeless camps along high-crash roads. Wheeler issued the emergency declaration just two days after the Portland Bureau of Transportation released a tragic report that stated 70% of the city’s traffic-related pedestrian deaths in 2021 were among homeless people.

