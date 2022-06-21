The Central Library will be closed for three months while it undergoes major construction. (Courtesy: Multnomah County Library)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Aug. 1, Multnomah County’s Central Library will be closed for three months due to construction.

The construction project will reportedly create new outdoor public spaces, enhance access to the building and refresh and expand restroom amenities. Access to the building’s eastern sidewalk and street parking will be limited beginning this month. The library will reopen on Nov. 1.

During the three-month project, crews will:

Begin construction of two new outdoor public terraces

Improve Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access to the building and alter landscaping

Begin the expansion and remodeling of the primary first-floor restrooms (the noisiest, most disruptive phases)

Add a new family restroom on the first floor and renovate and expand an existing family restroom (depending on permitting)

Refresh the second and third-floor restrooms

Upgrade electrical components in movable shelving (storage)

Stage equipment and materials for all projects

Central Library and other locations will experience periodic closures in the future to complete bond-funded work.

The project was made possible by the voter-approved 2020 Library Building Bond. It’s also funded by Prosper Portland-issued grant funds, Library Capital Improvement Plan funds and Library District Capital Reserve funds.

The nearest libraries to Central are:

Northwest Library: 2300 NW Thurman Street

Albina Library: 216 NE Knott Street

Belmont Library: 1038 SE César E. Chávez Boulevard

For more information, visit the Multnomah County Library website.