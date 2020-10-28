Check out the city’s creepy past with virtual Portland Ghost Tours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Technology is coming to the rescue this Halloween!

There are many authentic stories about haunted places or events in Portland’s history and in cities across the country — and now you can indulge your love of haunted stories and places through the Portland Walking Ghosts Tours’ website.

Take yourself through the walking tour with an online guide, courtesy of the company’s app. There are multiple experiences to choose from, giving you a chance to see all of the spooky sides of the city’s past.

Although the company’s tours take scare-seekers to some of the most haunted locations in downtown Portland on a nightly basis, many people are more comfortable staying home this Halloween season. But now, you can take a creepy crawl through the city’s downtown hauntings from the comfort of your living room with virtual tours!

For more information, check out their website.