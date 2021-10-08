Chemical explosion in NE Portland; hazmat team at scene

Multnomah County

At least one person was injured

by: Tim Steele

Portland Fire & Rescue crews respond to a hazmat incident on NE 112th Avenue, Oct. 8, 2021. (Portland Fire & Rescue )

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was hurt in a chemical explosion at a Northeast Portland commercial building, PF&R officials said.

A drum exploded due to a chemical reaction of some kind, injuring one person in the process, at Pentagon Industries at NE 112th and Airport Way, PF&R said. Officials said there was no fire.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time. A hazmat team is at the scene.

The injured person was rushed to a hospital by ambulance, but officials said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

  • The scene of a hazmat investigation on NE 112th in Portland, Oct. 8, 2021. (Portland Fire & Rescue)(Portland Fire & Rescue)
  • Portland Fire & Rescue crews respond to a hazmat incident on NE 112th Avenue, Oct. 8, 2021. (Portland Fire & Rescue )

