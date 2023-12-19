GRESHAM, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — When newlyweds Sunny and Judy Han were looking to open a restaurant together, downtown Gresham looked vastly different.

There were far fewer buildings and tons of vacant lots and gravel: rundown spaces that hadn’t received the proper love and attention. That included a building at the corner of Third and Main. It had been constructed in the 1950s for a finance business. Later in life it was a Pistol Pete’s Pizzeria, and then Halfpipe to Heaven, a skateboard shop.

But as the Hans were cruising through Gresham in search of a perfect location, their eyes kept drifting back to that windowless building, vacant and overrun with blackberry brambles.

So they took the plunge. Leaning on Sunny’s history in the restaurant industry and Judy’s ability to work the front of house and connect with customers, they officially opened Sunny Han’s Wok and Grill in 1993. And it took off.

Now, they are saying goodbye. Sunny and Judy have decided to retire, and a new family will take over the building. Saturday, Dec. 23, will be Sunny Han’s last day.

