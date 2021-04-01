Cherry blossoms in bloom down at Portland’s waterfront

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a beautiful time of year along the Portland waterfront — the Japanese cherry blossom trees are in bloom!

The 100 cherry blossoms along the north end of the Tom McCall Waterfront Park were gifted to Portland from the Japanese Grain Importers association back in 1990. It happened just in time for the city’s Bill of Rights Memorial and Japanese American Historical Plaza dedications.

The executive director at the Japanese American Museum of Oregon tells KOIN 6 the blossoms are beautiful — but don’t last long — and serve as an important reminder.

“It was meant to stand as a permanent reminder of the fragility of our freedom and how we have to be vigilant to protect and stand up for the ideals and principles of democracy,” they said.

In Japanese culture, the blossoms mean something similar. They’re often used to symbolize how short and beautiful our own lives are — and also mark the start of spring.