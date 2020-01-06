Chimney fire displaces Gresham family of 7

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven people have been displaced after a chimney fire ripped through a Gresham home Sunday evening.

Nine fire engines were called out to knock down the blaze on Barnes Court at Centurion Drive. Gresham Fire said everyone inside made it out safely and reported that there were no injuries from the fire. Thankfully, the smoke detectors were in working order and immediately alerted the residents of the danger.

The fire, which started in the chimney, spread up toward the attic. The blaze found void space between the first and second stories and left significant damage, according to Gresham Fire. Crews had to cut through the floor and roof in order to completely put out the fire.

@GreshamFire is on scene of a chimney fire near Barnes Ct and Centurion Dr. Everyone inside the home got out safely. @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/N5TqumkVPS — Jacquelyn Abad (@JacquelynAbadTV) January 6, 2020

Gresham Fire estimated it would be about one week until the family could return home. The Red Cross has been contacted for assistance.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Gresham Fire.