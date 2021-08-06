Chinese Festival returning to Portland this Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Chinese Festival is returning to Portland this weekend.

Organizers say the community is welcoming the event back with open arms after it was canceled last year. With Oregon now opening back up, the festival will held at the Pioneer Courthouse Square this Saturday.

“The Chinese Festival, most likely as the only one community festival this summer, hopes to help bring the normal life back to the community as we has gone through way too much with the pandemic, soul searching process led by Black Life Matters, and the hate crimes against Asian Americans,” organizers said.

The festival will consist of show-stopping performances, delicious food, music and art from around the area. Multnomah County, City of Portland, PGE, Providence Health System, The Oregonian and Pioneer Courthouse Square are all sponsoring the event.

The festival will be held on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information, visit this website.