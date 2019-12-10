Christmas Ships set sail for the holidays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Every year, dozens of boat owners decorate their boats and cruise up and down the Columbia and Willamette Rivers.
If you’ve never seen the Christmas Ships Parade, you’re in luck, There are several opportunities to catch the parade through December 22. Kohr Harlan tells us more about this holiday tradition.
