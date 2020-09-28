2-alarm fire at church in downtown Portland, no injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire broke out at a church in downtown Portland, drawing a heavy response from Portland Fire and Rescue Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the 2-alarm fire at Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Clay Street shortly after 9 p.m. Portland Fire and Rescue said crews were able to knock down the fire within 30 minutes of arriving at the building.

“Our crews went into a defensive operation because the fire was moving very fast and starting to spread pretty quickly, but in doing so, they were able to get a good stop on it and transition to an offensive attack and fully extinguish the fire,” said Tremaine Clayton, spokesperson for Portland Fire and Rescue, at the scene.

Once the fire was extinguished, fire officials confirmed that no one was injured in the blaze.

As of 11 p.m., crews were still assessing the damage from the fire.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

The church has a “For Lease” sign on the exterior of the building. A spokesman for @PDXFire says they didn’t find anyone inside & there were no injuries associated with the fire. #koin6news #PDX #PNW #Oregon #fire pic.twitter.com/TlQe0rEPQO — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) September 28, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.