Circa 33: A timeless neighborhood hangout reopens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the many restaurants reopening in Portland is modeled after a prohibition-era speakeasy called Circa 33.

It’s a cool step back in time with some modern-day menu flair. A step through the door of this cozy storefront near SE 34th and Belmont is to take a step back in time to 1933 — the year that marked the end of prohibition.

The spot has cozy booths for two, ornate furniture, dark light and a design to give one the feeling they’re stepping back into a depression-era speakeasy — and in the back of the house, they’ve got the revolving bookcase to prove it.

“Its always had sort of a prohibition vibe — kind of a meeting place for people in the community and I think the neighborhood is really excited to have that central meeting place to connect with each other again,” said Josh Johnston, owner of Circa 33.

Cocktails of the era abound — pink lady, gin grenadine and egg white, along with a more traditional Manhattan. Meanwhile, the menu gives some new twists on Chinese American food of the ’30s, with General Tso’s pork among other items.

Furthermore, they’ve done a lot to keep the outdoor seating comfortable, which is covered, heated and dry! It’s built for date night or for anyone wanting to find a place to hunker down on a cold winter’s night.