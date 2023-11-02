The plaintiff accused Portland police officers of injuring him during a protest in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland will pay $300,000 to the man who alleged that a police officer assaulted him during an anti-police-brutality protest in 2020.

According to documents filed in the Multnomah County Circuit Court, Judge Judith Matarazzo dismissed the case in mid-September of this year “due to pending settlement or lack of prosecution.”

Wednesday, Portland City Council disclosed that Risk Management Services determined the city may be liable in the incident — and should therefore compromise in the civil lawsuit.

The complaint was first filed by Michael Weisdorf in August 2020.

In July of that year, the plaintiff claimed he was at a nonviolent protest when Portland police officers declared the event a riot and ordered demonstrators to clear the area.

Weisdorf said he proceeded to leave the area, but officers “knocked him to the ground” as he walked through residential streets in North Portland. He also accused officers of knocking him down for a second time when he attempted to get back on his feet.

“With considerable difficulty, plaintiff again got up, and continued heading eastbound as the police continued to advance on protestors, wielding batons and threatening use of crowd control munitions,” the court documents continued.

Weisdorf said the officers didn’t attempt to arrest or detain him, but they did cause several injuries including bruises, swelling, and a displaced fracture in his forearm that required surgery.

The plaintiff initially requested $500,000 for non-economic damages, alleging that he could “permanently suffer from pain, discomfort, disability, humiliation, increased susceptibility to arthritis, and fear of police.”

He also requested $30,000 to cover his economic damages related to medical expenses.

Officials didn’t approve the total amount requested by Weisdorf, but Portland City Council has directed the mayor and city auditor to pay $300,000 in a settlement agreement.

“The City Attorney’s Office believes this mutually agreed upon settlement is in the interest of all parties,” City Attorney Robert Taylor said in a statement.