Officials urge Portlanders to prepare ahead of winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — City officials are preparing for severe winter weather conditions in the coming days and they asked Portlanders to take steps accordingly.

The City of Portland and Multnomah County officials are holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to address what preparations are in place, along with staffing concerns. They are asking for volunteers to help staff shelters, which could be strained as the weather is expected to approach freezing on Sunday.

“The especially cold and wet winter weather that experts predicted weeks ago is on its way,” Deborah Kafoury said. “According to the latest forecasts, our region is facing an extended period of snow and frigid temperatures, starting this weekend and worsening next week. Those are conditions that bring a high risk of danger to our neighbors who are surviving outside without a home.”

Warming shelters will open based on the severity of the weather and the county’s ability to man the shelters, officials said.

Citing an advisory from the National Weather Service, the Portland Bureau of Transportation urged people across the metro area to hunker down and avoid traveling during severe weather. The bureau told Portlanders to prepare for snow and frigid temperatures starting as early as Friday evening for places above 500 feet elevation.

PBOT also cancelled planned vacation time for its essential employees, anticipating that the weather will force the bureau into round-the-clock operations.

The Joint Office of Homeless Service is helping hand out cold-weather supplies, including sleeping bags, socks and tents. A list of shelters accepting winter gear donations can be found at 211info.org/donations.

“Community support is going to be crucial to reach people living outside, especially because outreach workers are more likely to be out during the holiday,” a Multnomah County spokesperson said.

Those interested in volunteering will need to sign up for a virtual orientation at bit.ly/volunteerSWS. More information can be found here.