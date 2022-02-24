PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland city leaders will be discussing future plans for Safe Rest Villages Thursday afternoon.

Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan is slated to speak at 12:30 p.m., and will be joined by guest speakers. KOIN 6 will livestream the event.

The Safe Rest Village sites will be designated areas homeless people can stay with access to showers, bathrooms and mental health care.

Over the past few months, the city has been scouting locations to set up the Safe Rest Villages. Ryan has spearheaded the program, and announced an additional three locations in September. However, the city abandoned plans for one of the locations after residents said there was flooding risk.

“We want to make sure that they were in areas where neighbors are experiencing a high degree of unsanctioned camping,” Ryan said in September, adding he wants these sites to improve conditions people are seeing in their neighborhoods.

In October neighbors told KOIN 6 News they are worried these sites will attract more homeless to their neighborhoods looking for resources.

According to Denis Theriault with the Joint Office of Homeless Services, someone must be referred from a service provider or emergency responder in order to get a bed at a Safe Rest Village.