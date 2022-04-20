PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vote is planned on Wednesday for Portland’s City Council to approve an event parking district in the Lloyd neighborhood.

It would hike parking rates during major events in the Lloyd District, similar to those in place near Providence Park in the Goose Hollow neighborhood.

More than 1,200 parking spaces are currently free in the area. But that will all change if the parking district is passed.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation would charge $3 an hour for parking during the 90 events a year that draw more than 10,000 visitors to the area.

Half of the extra income would reportedly go to transportation projects in the area, while Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty says the price hike will encourage the use of public transit.