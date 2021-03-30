Hardesty, Wheeler hosting Black Male Town Hall

Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty speaks to protestors during a candlelight vigil to support Portlanders’ rights to free speech and assembly at the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Zane Sparling/Portland Tribune)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty are inviting men aged 14-44 to participate in the city’s Black Male Town Hall this Tuesday evening.

Statistically, Black men aged 14-44 are at the most risk of being mistreated by police when they come in contact with them. The event will discuss things such as the participants’ first experience with police and how it impacted them.

Wheeler and Hardesty will participate as hosts of the listening session, which will be facilitated by Gresham City Council member Vince Jones-Dixon and the Portland Police Bureau Equity Inclusion Manager Marlon Marion.

“It’s imperative to hear directly from those most affected prior to investments being made to rethink community safety and reduce gun violence in the Portland metro area,” Hardesty said in a press release.

The town hall begins at 6 p.m and will last until 7:30 p.m. Participants registered in advance, for more information or to watch the livesteam, visit Commissioner Hardesty’s Facebook page.