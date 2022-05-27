PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The City of Portland announced they have launched an investigation after a cybersecurity breach in late April led to a fraudulent transaction of $1.4 million in city funds.

In a press release, the city explained that an “unauthorized, outside entity” accessed a City of Portland email account. According to the city, this breach was identified after another fraudulent transaction attempt was made in May.

A cyber incident response team is investigating the extent of the breach and working to prevent future threats, the city said.

“The City is taking action to hold accountable whoever is responsible for this fraudulent activity. Initial notifications have been made to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Secret Service and the Portland Police Bureau,” City of Portland said.

As the investigation is ongoing, the city announced further information will not be released at this time.