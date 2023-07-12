PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The fallout continues from Multnomah County’s decision to hand out free drug paraphernalia to fentanyl users, even after the county put the program on pause.

Portland city commissioners taking a hard look at their partnership with the Joint Office of Homeless Services, and whether to go separate ways.

While the policy is now on hold, many people have weighed in on the county’s decision. City and county commissioners say there is concern with how the initial decision was made, especially with the open-air drug use and more than 200 fentanyl deaths in Multnomah County last year.

The Portland City Council recently but grudgingly approved extending its contract to partner with the JOHS for another year, using $43 million of city taxpayer money. Commissioner Mingus Mapps voted against the partnership, pointing out that it’s not reducing the number of people sleeping on the streets.

KOIN 6 News discovered that Multnomah County recently spent $82,000 on “smoking supplies.” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler blasted the county for what he believed to be enabling fentanyl users with free equipment.

The Multnomah County Health Department defended the decision, saying it brings users into clinics so they can be connected with addiction services.

The city and county formed the JOHS years ago to pool money to pay for reducing homelessness shelters, plus providing housing and services. However, it’s been a rocky road with the county having more of a say in how the $255 million budget is spent.

On Thursday, the county commission will hold their regular meeting, and the short-lived giveaway of drug equipment will be brought up by commissioners and the public.

