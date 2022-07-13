PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –The Portland City Council has unanimously approved an ordinance to partner on the I-5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project.

The plan, which was endorsed by the City of Vancouver earlier this week, would expand transit options over the bridge, offer a path to cross the bridge on bike and build three lanes in both directions for cars. On the Portland side, the plan has a partial interchange on Hayden Island to help with congestion.

While construction isn’t slated to begin for another three years, the project will undergo an environmental review as part of the next phase, officials say.

Part of President Biden’s infrastructure bill will also reportedly go toward paying for the bridge.

“The I-5 Rose Quarter Improvement project will deliver a safer, more reliable I-5 that supports our local, state and regional economies and gives people more options for getting around in their communities,” ODOT Director Kris Strickler said. “We look forward to working with the city of Portland and other stakeholders to advance this important project.”

Additionally, the project will also include a “Hybrid Three” plan, including a highway cover reconnecting the east and west sides of I-5 in the Albina neighborhood, advanced by the Historic Albina Advisory Board.

“This cover provides an opportunity for significant future investment in the community, and perhaps most significantly, in the people who are helping build this project,” HAAB members wrote in a letter to the city council in support of the agreement. “Not only will the project substantially improve safety on I-5 between I-84 and I-405 but it also promises significant opportunities for jobs and economic development benefiting Black Portlanders – the community most impacted by the original construction of the interstate.”

Albina Vision Trust Executive Director Winta Yohannes also testified in support of the agreement during a June 22 council hearing.

“The aims of the Albina Vision Trust for this project have always been really clear and really consistent,” Yohannes said. “We believe that transportation should heal and connect, that children should be safe in the city core, that the urban fabric should be repaired, stolen wealth should be restored, and we need to build for the future and we need to do that collectively. This agreement before us today allows us to move forward and positions the city to guard and advance these values on behalf of the people of Portland.”

In a statement, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said in part “it’s important for everyone to remember, the Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) is not a City of Portland project. It’s not how we would spend this much money on transportation. It is a project prioritized by two states and their Governors, with federal support, to address an undeniable need for earthquake resiliency. Our job as a city has been to help the states make a project that does not undermine the City of Portland’s goals.”

She continued on to say there’s more work still to be done.

“We wouldn’t have come this far if it wasn’t for the young climate activists and other community volunteers who have helped hold this project accountable,” Hardesty said. “This is a huge project. This is a real big deal. I hope we will take a moment to appreciate how far we have come as a region. We will be back here many times. I hope that all the community organizations stay engaged and stay involved. It is vital that we continue to hear from the Sunrise Movement and others.”