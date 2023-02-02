PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland employees began picketing just after midnight Thursday morning following failed negotiations with the City of Portland.

According to the city, there were 19 meetings with the Portland City Laborers but even after turning to a mediator, no progress was made. The PCL declared an impasse and both they and the city submitted final offers in late December 2022. The union then rejected the proposal.

The picketing began at 12:01 a.m. Thursday at the wastewater treatment plant in North Portland, according to a James O’Laughlen from the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 483.

The city says the average yearly salary of the employees is a little over $65,000 and their latest proposal offered a nearly $11,000 increase — a 12% raise for the workers.

The union, meanwhile, says they took concessions during the pandemic.

According to O’Laughlen, the city wants the employees who kept the city working during the pandemic to take a pay cut, but they’ve already taken millions in concessions and have necessities that need to be met.