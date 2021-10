The City Target store at SW 10th and Morrison filled with smoke, October 29, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City Target location in downtown Portland filled with smoke early Friday night, bringing a number of Portland Fire & Rescue units to the store.

The store is located at SW 10th and Morrison.

At this time, no further information is available.

