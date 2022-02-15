Civil rights group demand second PPB investigation

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Three local civil rights organizations are rejecting a recent independent investigation into racial bias in the Portland Police Bureau and demanding a new one.

The OIR Group report resulted from an investigation initiated in spring 2021 amid the fallout from the 2020 protests. In it, members of the bureau denied the allegations of being racially or politically biased. However, the report went on to say critics “are unlikely to be assuaged” and that “studies showing collective disparate treatment of persons of color means that the Bureau’s way of performing public safety in Portland has impacts that are not color blind.”

The three organizations are the ACLU of Oregon, Oregon the Justice Resource Center, and PDX NAACP. In a letter released on Tuesday, Feb. 15, they said the report was inadequate and did not involve enough community feedback.

The letter also criticized the report for allowing members of the bureau to deny being racist without challenging them.

“The report centered the officers’ voice over the community and found PPB employees rejected the ‘narrative that framed the agency as racially discriminatory.’ While officers denied their peers were influenced by ‘racial views,’ the report failed to acknowledge that denial of racial bias can be a sign of racial bias. Rarely do participants admit to having biases,” the letter said.

The three organizations recommended another investigation to the bureau.

“We recommend a secondary review be required and meet with local organizations like the Urban League, PDX NAACP, Don’t Shoot Portland, Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition for Justice and Police Reform, Pacific Northwest Family Circle, Oregon Justice Resource Center, ACLU of Oregon, and local historians and archivists,” the letter said.

“We have seen at Portland Police Bureau an organizational culture that embraces an us vs. them mentality with the community, a culture that celebrates extremist attitudes and violent conduct towards community members protesting for racial justice, a culture where officers are silent and complicit with misconduct and violence by other officers, and a culture where officers fight against reasonable requests for accountability by themselves or other officers. The City needs to change this culture, but the OIR report does not provide the information or recommendations needed to do this,” Sandy Chung, executive director of ACLU of Oregon, said in a statement accompanying the letter.

The OIR report also found low morale among police connected to a number of issues. They included antagonisms toward local elected officials that do not seem to go away, the ongoing community perception that the bureau is politically biased and leadership perception issues.

“The repeated references to a ‘lack of support’ from City government seemed even more acute than frustrations with protesters — and have seemingly contributed to a self-perpetuating dynamic of distrust and resentment,” the report stated. “Such feelings are particularly focused against those in City government who are perceived to be ‘anti-police’ and therefore undermining to Bureau operations.”

The report also added there is “some justification” for why the public may be skeptical about PPB’s commitment to accountability. The law enforcement agency challenging a new and more empowered independent oversight board that voters overwhelmingly approved in 2020 “has lent itself to the reinforcement of perceptions that PPB is resistant to appropriate scrutiny, intractable in its dismissal of other perspectives, and reluctant to recognize or remediate officer wrongdoing.”

Since the report was released, the City of Portland and the Portland Police Association, the bureau’s union, announced details in the tentative agreement reached last week; however, the collective bargaining agreement did not include body cameras, which remains up for discussion. Body cameras have been recommended by federal officials after the U.S. Department of Justice found the Portland Police Bureau was not in compliance with a 2014 joint settlement agreement due to use of force during the 2020 protests.

