PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum is partnering with Trap Kitchen PDX and giving out free Christmas trees to families Saturday in Northeast Portland.

The giveaway runs from noon to 3 p.m. at 3137 NE 82nd Avenue.

Organizers said Jus Family Records and B&R Tree Farms teamed up to make the event possible.