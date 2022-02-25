PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During a press conference Friday, Portland community leaders called out the city’s response and spread of misinformation regarding the Normandale Park shooting.

Teressa Raiford and Tai Carpenter from Don’t Shoot Portland, along with Donna Maxey and Shaina Pomerantz from RACE Talks spoke at the event. The event is slated to begin at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed on KOIN.com

“Lives are continuously being lost as our city attempts to forge onward with the progressive Portland facade that has been sold and marketed for years, said Carpenter. “But any resident of this city can see this for what this is — complicity in the highest form.”

Situations like the Normandale shooting affect whole communities and are representative of what’s happening on a wider scale, according to Maxey. While Carpenter noted patterns of white supremacy violence and vigilante action are present in Oregon.

“We need to call it what it is. It was not an unfortunate situation,” Raiford said. “It was a mass shooting by someone that had terroristic means.”

Pomerantz shared similar remarks when asked what she wanted city leaders and law enforcement to do.

The ACLU of Oregon and the Oregon Justice Resource Center both posted on Twitter Thursday night saying their members would no longer be participating in the event. However, both groups spoke during the press conference.

Both organizations said they didn’t want to overshadow those directly impacted by the situation.

“We never intended to seem or suggest to speak for victims and felt we had an important perspective as civil rights organizations, but it seems to be doing more harm and don’t want,” OJRC said in a Twitter post.

Executive Director of ACLU of Oregon, Sandy Chung said despite the organization’s choice to withdraw from the event, members are concerned with city leaders’ handling of the shooting. In a Twitter post, she said in part, city leaders and police “continue to engage in patterns of spreading misinformation and false narratives about community-led racial justice protests.”