PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Community members held a vigil for a man who was killed in a shooting Monday night in northeast Portland.

39-year-old Shaani Mohamed was found shot several times near his car at northeast Milton and 82nd.

Community members at Wednesday night’s vigil said he fled violence to come live peacefully in America. Mohamed was the father of eight children and was working as an Uber driver.

During the vigil, his community also called for information from police to comfort his family.

A GoFundMe account has been created for those who want to help Mohamed’s family.