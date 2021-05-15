Community participates in Lents clean-up event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Community members were out in Portland’s Lents neighborhood on Saturday, working to make the area a cleaner and safer place.

The Lents Neighborhood Association, Four Forces Inc., Street Roots, Wall of Vets PDX, Portland Street Response, PDX Saints and Matzah Bloc all partnered together for Saturday’s clean-up event. According to SOLVE Oregon, the event aims to improve the safety and sanitation of the Lents I-205 Multi-use Pathway and 92nd Avenue.

The event is also an effort to assist the neighborhood’s homeless population. Volunteers worked to clear litter and trash for their houseless neighbors along the pathway.

The event started at 9 a.m. and went until 2 p.m. For future events like this, visit SOLVE’s website.