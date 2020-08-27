Community Warehouse resumes donations after surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the outbreak of COVID-19, regional nonprofits known for taking in donated goods like Community Warehouse were forced to temporarily close their doors.

And, when Community Warehouse reopened for donations, the response was so overwhelming, it had to put all donations on pause. Both metro area locations have been overflowing with donations — everything from linens to kitchen utensils, to mattresses and chairs.

“I think we expected an initial push in the beginning when we first reopened because of those first months we weren’t taking donations,” Program Director Joe Glode. “But we were really surprised it didn’t stop. From May 11th on to June it was just every day, so much stuff came in.”

The nonprofit’s mission is to connect essential furnishings to neighbors in need; it collects donated home good and works with social service agencies to get those goods into the hands of community members who need it the most. Community Warehouse also delivers the furniture directly to clients.

“We’re helping to fill that gap and make sure that once they have a safe place to live, they have a safe place to sit and to sleep and to eat,” Glode said.

Donations resume on Monday for both the NE Portland and Tualatin locations. Both of its estate stores are now open as well.

Community Warehouse locations and hours