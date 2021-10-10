Construction work impacts some MAX train lines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parts of TriMet’s Red, Blue and Green lines are shut down for a couple weeks in October due to construction.

Improvements are being made on the line from the Lloyd Center at Northeast 7th Avenue all the way to Northeast 60th Avenue.

Riders should expect delays. Shuttle buses will take passengers to stops impacted by the closure.

Construction crews are working to improve drainage along the tracks and are replacing wooden rail ties for a smoother ride.

The stretch of line will be closed until Oct. 23, 2021.